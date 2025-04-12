Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 2,946 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Valvoline by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,577,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 349,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Stock Up 3.8 %

Valvoline stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.32. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

