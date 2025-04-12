Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 337,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $153.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.63.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $5,954,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,426 shares in the company, valued at $81,495,308.62. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,674,681.94. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

