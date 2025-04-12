Phoenix Financial Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 11.5 %

MOAT stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.38.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

