Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $212,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.59.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

