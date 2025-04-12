Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

