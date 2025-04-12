Phoenix Financial Ltd. Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after acquiring an additional 681,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $292,959,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,055,000 after purchasing an additional 135,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.12 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.