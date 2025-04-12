Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 92,223 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,223 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

