Phoenix Financial Ltd. Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 140.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 76,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance
CLDX stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.
Celldex Therapeutics Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
