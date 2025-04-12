Phoenix Financial Ltd. Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 140.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 76,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

CLDX stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.