Phoenix Financial Ltd. Trims Position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,361 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,888,000. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,551,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

