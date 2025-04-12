PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 2,420.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,951,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 91,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

PYLD opened at $25.62 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

