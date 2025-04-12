Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 697,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $209,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,184,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $219.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $183.58 and a 1-year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.