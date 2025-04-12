Piper Sandler Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $40.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Etsy to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. Etsy has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $69,745.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,593.60. This represents a 70.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.