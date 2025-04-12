PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.79, but opened at $87.64. PriceSmart shares last traded at $92.43, with a volume of 114,875 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSMT

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $96,552.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,503.64. This trade represents a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $50,183.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,903.36. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 227.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.