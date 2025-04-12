ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 1755168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ProFrac from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $759.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 338,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,579.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,316,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,123,580.62. The trade was a 34.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProFrac by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProFrac in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

