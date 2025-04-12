Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.35 and last traded at $98.44, with a volume of 17530718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Get Prologis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.