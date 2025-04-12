Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – April 9th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Oracle are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies involved in the production of goods, ranging from automobiles and machinery to electronics and household products. These stocks represent the industrial component of the market and are often closely tied to economic cycles, as changes in consumer demand and industrial production can significantly impact their performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,995,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649,981. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,996,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834,809. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,242,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,855,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,998. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.86 and its 200 day moving average is $311.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $127.85. 5,540,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,163,258. The stock has a market cap of $357.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.47.

