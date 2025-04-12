Promising Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 11th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, General Electric, Analog Devices, Eaton, and Microchip Technology are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies involved in the commercial space industry, including satellite manufacturers, launch service providers, and other aerospace technology firms. Investors in space stocks are betting on future growth and technological advancements driven by increased commercial and governmental interest in space exploration and exploitation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,558,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,138,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.25. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,040,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average is $163.90.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.26. 3,570,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,263. The company has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $146.78 and a 12-month high of $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.20. 3,603,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,761. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.58. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,745,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,355. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

