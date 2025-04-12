ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $22.90. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 1,641,436 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,556,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.