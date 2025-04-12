Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROV

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.19. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Provident Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 31,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.