Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,775,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,134,882,000 after purchasing an additional 492,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,725,000 after buying an additional 365,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,323,000 after buying an additional 604,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,005,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,209,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.