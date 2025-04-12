Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,740 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $279.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.91. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.08.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

