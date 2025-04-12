PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.40 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35). 3,018,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 1,035,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.54).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.96) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
