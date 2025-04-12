QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

QC Stock Performance

Shares of QCCO stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. QC has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get QC alerts:

QC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.