QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
QC Stock Performance
Shares of QCCO stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. QC has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
QC Company Profile
