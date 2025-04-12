QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in QCR were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth $54,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

Insider Transactions at QCR

In other QCR news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole A. Lee acquired 1,094 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,602.07. This trade represents a 139.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QCR stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCR

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.