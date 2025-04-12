Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.79, but opened at $37.87. Qifu Technology shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 621,031 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

