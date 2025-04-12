Qtron Investments LLC Buys 9,902 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after buying an additional 3,397,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,939 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,420,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,430,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,707 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,780,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,640,000 after buying an additional 1,324,771 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of COP opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

