Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $6,840,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.91.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

