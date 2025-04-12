Qtron Investments LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $493.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $532.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $282,299.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,251.68. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

