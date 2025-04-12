Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 134,229 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.52.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

USB opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

