Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $7,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT opened at $346.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.12 and a 200-day moving average of $376.46. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $286.32 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.13.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

