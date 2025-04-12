Qtron Investments LLC Sells 604 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.6% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.42.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Munoz bought 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,967.04. This represents a 48.76 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $254.98 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $245.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.46.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

