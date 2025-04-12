Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lear by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Lear by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Lear Stock Up 1.4 %

LEA opened at $77.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

