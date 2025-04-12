Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 278.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 36.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,830 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

