Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,367 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 173,149 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,611. This represents a 16.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 90,954 shares of company stock worth $699,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

