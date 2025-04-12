Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -8.14%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

