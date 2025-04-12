Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 276.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $87,935.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,706.68. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 165,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,375. This trade represents a 452.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.