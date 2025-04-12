Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 276.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grocery Outlet Stock Performance
Grocery Outlet stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet
In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $87,935.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,706.68. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 165,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,375. This trade represents a 452.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.
