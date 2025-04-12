Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 91,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $26.22 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

