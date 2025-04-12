Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 339 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.89 and its 200-day moving average is $203.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

