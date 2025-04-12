QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 2219044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,238,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,716,000 after acquiring an additional 764,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,046,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 617,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

