Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.30. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.