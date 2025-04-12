Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.30. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
