Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys New Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 95.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 137.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.7 %

GXO opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $63.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

