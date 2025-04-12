Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys New Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 95.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 137.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.7 %
GXO opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $63.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
