Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Target by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $3,810,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 60,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.
Target Stock Up 0.1 %
Target stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $171.06.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
