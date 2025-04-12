Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $304,000 in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,735 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,082 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,938 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,854 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Lithium Price Performance
Shares of PLL opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $13.00 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLL
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Piedmont Lithium
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.