Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $655,000 in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $62,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $37,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock worth $752,229,000 after purchasing an additional 317,575 shares during the period. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,381,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,435 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 127,009 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $301,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $185,982.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,167,244.30. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,847. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 657.94, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

