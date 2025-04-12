Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $981,000 Investment in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,972,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $11,742,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho upgraded TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.
TXNM Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Research analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 61.05%.
TXNM Energy Profile
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TXNM Energy
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.