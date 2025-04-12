Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,218,000 after buying an additional 348,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after buying an additional 2,708,097 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,972 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.9 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

XRAY stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

