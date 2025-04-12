Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 210,000 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 424,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 835,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 61,870 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 142,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.