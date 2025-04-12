Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 46,891 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iRobot by 37.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

IRBT opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

