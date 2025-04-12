Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 914.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

