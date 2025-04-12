Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on December 11th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0082 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.
Raia Drogasil Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $3.71 on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.
About Raia Drogasil
