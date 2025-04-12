Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on December 11th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0082 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $3.71 on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

About Raia Drogasil

Read More

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

